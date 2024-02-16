trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722053
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Woman's Creative 'Dry Fruit Jewellery', Makes People Shocked and Amazed

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Follow Us
A viral video on Instagram is making waves with a unique 'dry fruit jewellery' trend. Posted by @vasudhaa_makeover, the video features a woman adorned in accessories crafted from almonds, cashew nuts, pistachios, green cardamoms, and more. The reel captures different parts of this innovative jewellery, including necklaces, bangles, earrings, a hairband, a belt, and a hair ornament. This creative twist on traditional jewellery has quickly gained popularity, showcasing a fresh and unconventional approach to adornments.

All Videos

Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Play Icon00:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Play Icon01:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Play Icon04:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Play Icon03:01
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
Play Icon00:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship

Trending Videos

Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
play icon0:18
Mumbai Fire In the Borivali Parking Lot: Over 18 Vehicles Damaged
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
play icon1:19
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Admitted To Hospital
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
play icon4:21
Badhir News: Farmers pelted stones at police
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
play icon3:1
Arvind Kejriwal moves motion of confidence
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship
play icon0:35
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls Sandeshkhali Visit Restrictions 'Dictatorship