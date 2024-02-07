trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718826
VIRAL VIDEO: Yashraj Mukhate's Quirky Mashup With Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Takes The Internet By Storm

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 07, 2024, 06:51 PM IST
Instagram sensation Yashraj Mukhate surprises with his latest creation, a quirky mashup featuring Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The track, titled 'Appreciate,' comes in the wake of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's recent viral video.

