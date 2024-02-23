trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724041
VIRAL VIDEO: Zomato Delivery Agent's Infectious Dance Moves On 'Uljha Jiya' Sparks Online Joy

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 12:10 PM IST
The now-viral video showcases a Zomato delivery agent skillfully performing the iconic hook step of the Bollywood song 'Uljha Jiya'. Originally shared on his official Instagram account, the video captures his flawless synchronization with the catchy track from the Bollywood movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aise Uljha Jiya'. Dressed in the distinctive Zomato delivery uniform, the video adds an extra touch of charm to the joyful spectacle that has garnered widespread online attention.

