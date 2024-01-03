trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705643
NewsVideos
videoDetails

VIRAL VIDEO: Zomato Delivery Boy Goes Unconventional, Takes Horse to Beat Petrol Pump Queue

|Updated: Jan 03, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Follow Us
In a clever and amusing move, a Zomato delivery boy decided to use a horse to navigate through a long queue at a petrol pump. The video captures the funny and unexpected sight of him confidently riding the horse to deliver food, avoiding the hassle of waiting in line for fuel.

All Videos

Play Icon0:45
"VIRAL VIDEO: Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Hotel Staff and Customers Clash Over Cold Biryani
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP over ED Summon to Kejriwal
Play Icon4:49
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP over ED Summon to Kejriwal
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Play Icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Play Icon0:57
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
Play Icon1:38
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary

Trending Videos

play icon0:45
"VIRAL VIDEO: Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Hotel Staff and Customers Clash Over Cold Biryani
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP over ED Summon to Kejriwal
play icon4:49
AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj attacks BJP over ED Summon to Kejriwal
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
play icon0:19
VIRAL VIDEO: Drew Hicks Shocked by Samosa Prices in the US, Complains in Hindi
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
play icon0:57
Nagpur Accident Breaking: Mini bus hits two-wheeler, 1 dead in Accident
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary
play icon1:38
Truck Drivers Strike update: big decision will come after talks, says Home Secretary