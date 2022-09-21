Wearing a tight shimmery gown, Malaika Arora showed such killer looks, the mercury of the internet went up

| Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

48-year-old Malaika Arora works such magic in front of the camera that the photos become viral in minutes. Sometimes the actress wreaks havoc by wearing a revealing dress, and sometimes she poses so boldly that the fans go crazy after seeing the pictures. This time Malaika Arora has wrapped the stars on such a body that the fans are getting uncontrollable after seeing their beauty in the photos. This gown of the actress is adorned with stars, wearing which Malaika is seen flaunting her perfect figure in front of the camera. Check out the latest photos of Malaika Arora.