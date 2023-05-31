NewsVideos
'Why Didn't You Invite In Your Show' Aamir Khan Takes A Perky Dig At Kapil Sharma

May 31, 2023
Superstar Aamir Khan was seen at the trailer launch event of the Punjabi film ‘Carry on Jatta 3’ in Mumbai. At the event, Aamir Khan playfully complained to comedian Kapil Sharma, also present at the event, for not inviting him to the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ ever.

