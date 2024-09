videoDetails

Teacher candidates stage protest in Lucknow

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 02:20 PM IST

A protest by teacher candidates is going on in Lucknow. 69000 teacher recruitment candidates are protesting in Lucknow. The residence of Union Minister Anupriya Patel was surrounded. A girl participating in the demonstration fainted. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Know the current situation.