'RSS material' books recovered from Madrasa in UP

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 03:56 PM IST

Big news is coming from Prayagraj. Where a big revelation has been made in the raid on the Madrasa which was printing fake notes. Inflammatory literature has been found in the room of the Madrasa principal Mohammad Tafseerul. In this literature, RSS has been described as the biggest terrorist organization of the country. There are many articles against RSS in the recovered book. Along with this, there is also a mention of many recent terrorist incidents. Now the investigation agencies are investigating the inflammatory literature.