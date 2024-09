videoDetails

Around 28 Muslims sent into detention camp in Assam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Today 28 Muslim people were put in a detention camp in Barpeta district of Assam. Politics has started regarding the detention center. Foreign Muslims were living in Barpeta, Assam. Muslim Student Union of Assam protested. Threat of agitation against the detention.