Who is Lawrence Bishnoi's next target?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 03, 2024, 04:12 PM IST

Lawrence Bishnoi is once again in the headlines. And this time too the reason is Salman Khan. On September 1, shots were fired at the house of famous Punjabi singer A P Dhillon in Punjabi singer A P Dhillon. Rohit Godara of Lawrence's group has taken responsibility for the same. Godara is considered to be an important close aide of Lawrence. And he provides weapons as well as shooters to Lawrence. We will tell you what is Salman Khan's connection behind the firing at Dhillon's house in Canada.