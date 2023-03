videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: All You Need To Know about H3N2 Influenza!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

Right now the danger of corona virus has not been completely averted, meanwhile a new virus in India has increased the problems of the people. Now the outbreak of H3N2 is increasing in the country. 2 people have lost their lives.