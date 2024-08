videoDetails

DNA: Should we eat roti or rice? Which is best for health?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:16 AM IST

Roti and rice are made in every household because both are the main meals. Be it lunch or dinner, roti and rice are a must. Both roti and rice are essential for our body because both are the main source of carbohydrates. Both keep the body active and also provide energy. But roti and rice are also a part of debate. The debate is whether roti or rice is better for health and weight loss.