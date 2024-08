videoDetails

DNA: Lady doctor rape case -- What happened on the night of murder?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:02 AM IST

There was anger among doctors across the country after the brutality that happened to the lady doctor in Kolkata. But now the strike of resident doctors across the country has ended. FORDA President met JP Nadda after which the decision was taken to end the strike. But know in this DNA report what happened on the night of rape and murder?