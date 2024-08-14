videoDetails

DNA: Know, how 'dangerous' is CM Yogi's security?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 14, 2024, 12:04 AM IST

Yogi Adityanath is always on the target of terrorist organizations and many anti-national forces for his decisions and speeches. Yogi Adityanath has been receiving threats from time to time. This is why Yogi always remains under a very strong security cover. Yogi Adityanath has got Z + category security. In which NSG commandos stay with him like a shadow. UP Police personnel are also deployed for his security 24 hours a day. But now Yogi's security will be strengthened further.