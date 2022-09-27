NewsVideos

Increase platelets in blood in case of dengue

|Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 07:46 AM IST
Due to dengue, a person has problems like fever, headache, vomiting, muscle pain. Along with this, there is a lack of blood in the body. If there is high fever in dengue and malaria, the patient can be easily cured by giving medicine. But a sudden drop in platelet count can make the condition serious. Sometimes the patient dies due to low platelets. For this, whether it is dengue or malaria, it is very important to pay attention to health. You should consume these foods to increase platelets count.

#Dengue #Denguerisks #DengueSymptoms #DengueCure,