Rajneeti: Lalu Prasad Yadav Faces New Troubles in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 02:32 AM IST

The infamous Land-for-Jobs scam has once again brought trouble for Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family. A Delhi court has summoned 8 people, including Tej Pratap Yadav, for a hearing on October 7. The ED’s chargesheet accuses Lalu of trading jobs for land, registering properties in the name of his family. As the political fallout continues, opposition calls it a conspiracy while BJP demands strict action. Watch the full report for details.