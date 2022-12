videoDetails

1 Minute 1 Khabar: State Governments on Alert Against New variant of Corona

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 09:13 AM IST

Along with the Center, state government has also geared up against new variant of Corona. Delhi and UP Government have started conducting discussions on the same. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called an important meeting on Coronavirus. Many important ministers including the Health Minister will participate in this meeting.