10 Thousand people participated in the protest march in Patna

The resistance march of the Grand Alliance against unemployment, inflation and corruption has started in Patna. Congress workers and leaders are also taking part in this with great enthusiasm. Hundreds of Congress workers participated in the protest against the central government at Patna's Dakbangla square.

| Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 03:12 PM IST

