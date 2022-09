100 PFI leaders detained in country-wide raids on locations linked to PFI

| Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

The biggest raid on PFI bases is going on since this morning. National Investigation Agency and Enforcement Directorate have raided 50 locations of PFI in the states of the country and more than 100 people have been arrested. Red is going on in Kerala, Karnataka, Assam, Tamil Nadu.