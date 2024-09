videoDetails

DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 02:22 AM IST

During a religious procession in Siddharthnagar's Dumariyaganj, controversial slogans, including "Sar Tan Se Juda," were allegedly raised. A video of these inflammatory slogans went viral, prompting police action. The slogans reportedly occurred during the Eid Milad-Un-Nabi procession, raising concerns in the community.