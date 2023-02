videoDetails

12 cheetah from South Africa release in Kuno National Park

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 02:38 PM IST

Kuno National Park: The Indian Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying 12 cheetahs carrying 12 cheetahs from South Africa has reached Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. From here, these cheetahs were taken to Kuno National Park by three helicopters.