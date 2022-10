16-year-old minor gang raped in Alwar, accused still absconding

| Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:54 PM IST

A shocking case of cruelty has come to light from Alwar, Rajasthan. Here 8 criminals gang-raped a 17-year-old minor girl. Not only this, the accused captured the objectionable video of the minor in the camera and then blackmailed him through obscene videos. Many questions are being raised about this rape incident that why there is political silence on the Alwar rape.