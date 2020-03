2 years jail if you are found spreading coronavirus intentionally

Every individual who is safe from the novel coronavirus is that who is cautious and is taking precautions. The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 110. Zee News initiates a move to visit the hospital if you are feeling the symptoms of the deadly virus. Do not run from the fear of the quartine or the isolation period. Doing this you will not only put yourself in danger but also people around you.