2019 Defamation Case: Rahul Gandhi has 30 days to appeal against jail sentence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 01:48 PM IST

Surat's CJM court sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 100 years in the 2019 defamation case. Rahul has got bail at present but Rahul has 30 days time to appeal against it.