4 dies after bike collides with standing container in Madhya Pradesh's Guna

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:14 AM IST

A terrible accident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Guna. Four people on a bike collided with a standing container, due to which four people died on the spot. Watch 50 big news of the day in a flash.