NewsVideos

4 states, a rumor and panic ... how the atmosphere was spoiled by the lie of child theft

Cases of child theft are reportedly coming to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has given instructions to the police officers on Friday. He said that the government has taken this matter seriously.

|Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 02:19 PM IST
Cases of child theft are reportedly coming to the fore in Uttar Pradesh. In this regard, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar has given instructions to the police officers on Friday. He said that the government has taken this matter seriously.

All Videos

Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
6:14
Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
1:26
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations
9:21
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations
What is the formula to compete with BJP? Asaduddin Owaisi said, also spoke on the mission of opposition unity
5:37
What is the formula to compete with BJP? Asaduddin Owaisi said, also spoke on the mission of opposition unity

Trending Videos

6:14
Delhi News: Ganesh devotee Armaan suffered heavy losses for participating in immersion, was killed by jihadis!
1:26
Big action of ED in Kolkata, huge amount of cash recovered from businessman Nisar Khan's house
Can Sri Lanka beat Pakistan again to become the Asia Cup 2022 champion?
9:21
Desh Superfast: Jairam Ramesh's counterattack on BJP's allegations
5:37
What is the formula to compete with BJP? Asaduddin Owaisi said, also spoke on the mission of opposition unity
UP news,child thief rumour,adg law and order prashant kuma,