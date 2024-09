videoDetails

Another Accused Ajay Yadav arrests in Sultanpur jewellery shop robbery case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 11:28 AM IST

Police has arrested another accused of robbery in a jewellery shop in Sultanpur, UP after an encounter. The accused's name is Ajay Yadav alias DM. He was absconding since the robbery on 29 August. There was a reward of Rs 1 lakh on him.