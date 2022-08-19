4-storeyed building collapses in Mumbai's Boriwali

A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. There is no news of any casualties. The incident happened shortly after the building was vacated.

