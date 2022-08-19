NewsVideos

4-storeyed building collapses in Mumbai's Boriwali

A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. There is no news of any casualties. The incident happened shortly after the building was vacated.

|Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 08:02 PM IST
A four storeyed building named Geetanjali has collapsed in Boriwali West, Mumbai. The Fire brigade has reached on the spot and has started rescue operation. There is no news of any casualties. The incident happened shortly after the building was vacated.

All Videos

CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami
4:13
CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedy king's condition critical.
1:48
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedy king's condition critical.
CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in Liquor policy case
5:54
CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in Liquor policy case
Review of Techno's recently launched Tecno Spark 8P
7:14
Review of Techno's recently launched Tecno Spark 8P
Raid still continues in the house of Manish Sisodia
8:1
Raid still continues in the house of Manish Sisodia

Trending Videos

4:13
CM Yogi visits Mathura on Janmashtami
1:48
Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedy king's condition critical.
5:54
CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in Liquor policy case
7:14
Review of Techno's recently launched Tecno Spark 8P
8:1
Raid still continues in the house of Manish Sisodia
building collapse,Mumbai building collapse,building collapse in mumbai,Building collapsed,borivali building collapse,four-storey building collapsed,building collapses,building collapses in Mumbai,ghatkopar building collapse,building collapsed in mumbai,building collapse mumbai,Mumbai building collapsed,india building collapse,Mumbai building collapses,four-storey building collapsed in saibaba nagar of borivali,building collapses in borivli,