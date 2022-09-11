NewsVideos

40 percent work of Ram temple construction completed

The construction work of Ram temple in Ayodhya is going on in full swing. 40 percent construction work of Ram temple has been completed. A two-day temple trust meeting is also being held regarding the construction of the temple.

|Updated: Sep 11, 2022, 05:29 PM IST
