5 boys dragged a girl for several kilometers, she died

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 12:33 AM IST

A 20-year-old girl has died in Delhi's Kanjhawala area. The dead body of the girl has been found in a naked state. After investigation by the forensic team, it was found that the girl's scooty had collided with a car. Due to which he has died.