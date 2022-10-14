NewsVideos

5 killed in shooting at the US state of North Carolina

|Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 10:07 AM IST
In America, once again a shocking case of shootout has come to the fore. Attacker opened fire on several people in North Carolina, killing 5 people.

All Videos

Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
0:29
Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
1:33
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
0:41
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News

Trending Videos

0:29
Sapna Chaudhary ने करवा चौथ लुक में ढाया कहर!
FIFA World Cup: Top Players who can win GOLDEN BOOT this WORLD CUP
1:33
BSF shoots down drone at India-Pakistan border in Punjab
0:41
पति के साथ कुछ इस अंदाज़ में सपना चौधरी ने मनाया करवा चौथ
North Carolina Gun Violence: Another shooting in USA leaves 5 dead | Zee English News
shootout,America Shooting,America,Police shootout,shootout police,cop shootout,cops shootout,police shootouts,deadly shootout,shootout with police,cop shootouts,North America,guns in america,deadly shootouts,Shoot Out,shoot outs,police shoot out,cop shoot out,police shoot outs,cop shoot outs,South Carolina shooting,chicago mass shooting,Chicago Shooting,police shoot,police shoot at car,North Carolina shooting,us north carolina,