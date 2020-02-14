5 tips to prepare for Board Exam

Exam anxiety and pressure to cope comes in tow with the onset of all important board exams. With CBSE exams approaching, students are increasingly complaining of headache, migraine, skin rash and fever. Shweta Khurana advises students on coping with stress and maintaining good mental health before exams. Kids should take good sleep to nourish their brains. Parents too need to show faith in their children. As the exams are round the corner, we bring to you top 5 tips to prepare for your CBSE board exams.