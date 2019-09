5W1H: BJP's 12-hour bandh in Barrackpore turns violent as workers clash with TMC cadre

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with workers of Trinamool Congress in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Monday after the saffron party called for a 12-hour bandh here. This was in protest against the assault of BJP MP Arjun Singh, allegedly by TMC goons.