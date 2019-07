5W1H: Congress-JDS Govt to Face Trust Vote on Thursday

Fourteen rebel MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine who are at present lodged in a Mumbai hotel have sought police protection, alleging threat from Congress veterans. In a letter to Mumbai Police, the MLAs said they had “absolutely no intention of meeting Mallikarjun Kharge or Ghulam Nabi Azad or any Congress dignitaries or functionaries from Maharashtra or Karnataka Congress team leaders or any other political leader”.