5W1H: Opposition sees message for PM in Nitin Gadkari's 'Spin Dreams" comment,

Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who recently made headlines with a series of cryptic comments seen as hidden messages to the BJP leadership, had more to say on Sunday. His words delighted the Congress and Asaduddin Owaisi, who declared that Mr Gadkari's message was for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.