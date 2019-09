5W1H: PM Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogating Article 370 & 35A, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reinstated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed Pakistan its place by abrogation of Article 370 and 35A, while flagging off the 'Johar Jan Ashirvaad Yatra' from Jamtara district of Jharkhand.