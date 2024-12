videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: NSG Commando, UP Police go high-tech to secure Maha Kumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:42 PM IST

The great warriors have entered the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj... This time the security of Kumbh will be impenetrable... because in the Maha Kumbh Mela area... NSG commandos have taken charge of the security.