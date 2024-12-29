videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over PM Modi Statements on Mahakumbh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

PM Modi today spoke to the countrymen about his last Mann Ki Baat in the year 2024... During this, for 4 minutes, PM Modi mentioned the Maha Kumbh to be held in Prayagraj.... In this 4-minute conversation, PM Modi's focus was on the unity of the country and the society... Along with this, the PM made a big appeal to the countrymen... In which he appealed to the people to abandon the feeling of division and animosity when the Maha Kumbh comes... Now politics has started on this appeal of PM Modi... Samajwadi Party raised questions on the intentions of the government through Maha Kumbh... Akhilesh Yadav raised questions on the distribution of invitations.