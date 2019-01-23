हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
5W1H: PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Bose museum at Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Subhash Chandra Bose museum at Red Fort on Wednesday to mark the leader's 122nd birth anniversary. Watch this video to know more.

Jan 23, 2019, 17:50 PM IST
