5W1H: Why Mayawati broke up with Akhilesh Yadav so soon

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday made her stand clear on the party's alliance with the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP), amid speculation that she may end the tie-up in Uttar Pradesh, given their massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.