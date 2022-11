6.6 magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

| Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 09:28 AM IST

Delhi-NCR was shaken by the strong tremors of the earthquake today. The magnitude of this earthquake was measured at 6.6 on the Richter scale. The tremors of the earthquake were felt at around 1:57 pm. The epicenter of this earthquake was Nepal.