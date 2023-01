videoDetails

74th Republic Day: PM Modi pays tribute to the martyrs at National War Memorial

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 10:50 AM IST

On the occasion of 74th Republic Day, a parade will be held on the duty path of Delhi. Earlier, PM Modi reached the National War Memorial. He observed silence for two minutes paying homage to the martyrs. During this, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh was also present to welcome him.