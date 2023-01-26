NewsVideos
74th Republic Day: Tricolor Flag hoisted at Lal Chowk, Watch Visuals

|Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 11:18 AM IST
After a long wait, the tricolor flag was hoisted at Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir on the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day. See photos in this report.

PM Modi Left for Kartavya Path after registering in Digital Visitors Book
9:58
PM Modi Left for Kartavya Path after registering in Digital Visitors Book
Watch Visuals Of Republic Day Parade From Kartavya Path
9:44
Watch Visuals Of Republic Day Parade From Kartavya Path
21 Guns Fired through 105 mm Light Field gun Under the Command of Lt Vikas Kumar
9:29
21 Guns Fired through 105 mm Light Field gun Under the Command of Lt Vikas Kumar

