8 Opposition MPs suspended over Rajya Sabha ruckus on farm bills

In a significant development, eight opposition MPs including Derek O'Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajiv Satav, K K Ragesh, Syed Nazij Hussain, Dola Sen, Nipun Bora and Elamaran karim were suspended ed from Rajya Sabha on Monday (September 21) by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu for their unruly behaviour during the passage of farm bills in the Upper House on Sunday (September 20).