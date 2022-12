videoDetails

8-Year-Old Tanmay, who fell in MP Betul's Borewell declared Dead by the Doctors

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 08:50 AM IST

A sadening news has been received from Betul's Madhya Pradesh. Recently an 8-year-old boy had fallen into a borewell in Betul. After 86 hours of struggle, the child was pulled out of the borewell and doctors declared him brought dead.