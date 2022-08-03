A big case has come to light from the Sohawal area of ​​Ayodhya

A big case has come to light from the Sohawal area of ​​Ayodhya. It is being told that due to debate on religious matters, the school threw both the students out of the school, accusing them of spreading religious hysteria.

| Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

