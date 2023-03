videoDetails

A big search operation launch in Punjab against the fugitive Amritpal Singh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 09:02 AM IST

Amritpal Singh Latest News: A big search operation has been launched in Punjab against the fugitive Amritpal Singh, chief of Waris Punjab De. Raids are going on all over Punjab. Police has sealed Amritpal's village Jallupur Kheda