A case of stampede come to light in Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:52 AM IST
A case of stampede has come to light in Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. In this case 7 have died.

