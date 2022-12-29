videoDetails

A case of stampede come to light in Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 29, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

A case of stampede has come to light in Chandrababu Naidu's roadshow in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. In this case 7 have died.