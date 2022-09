Damaged building collapses due to rain in Prayagraj

A major accident has happened in ​​Prayagraj's Hatia. Due to rain, a damaged building collapsed in which four people have lost their life and 6 people have been injured. Relief work is currently going on.

| Updated: Sep 06, 2022, 06:17 PM IST

A major accident has happened in ​​Prayagraj's Hatia. Due to rain, a damaged building collapsed in which four people have lost their life and 6 people have been injured. Relief work is currently going on.