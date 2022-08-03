A helpless husband was wandering with dead body of his wife on his shoulder
One such incident that shames humanity has come to the fore, which shocked the onlookers. A husband was seen in helplessness carrying his wife's body on his shoulder. Here the negligence of the administration was clearly visible.
One such incident that shames humanity has come to the fore, which shocked the onlookers. A husband was seen in helplessness carrying his wife's body on his shoulder. Here the negligence of the administration was clearly visible.